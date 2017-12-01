One person shot and killed in Kent, suspect in custody

One person was shot and killed in Kent on Friday evening. (WFSB)

State police in Kent said one person was shot and killed in a home on Friday evening.

The shooting took place at about 6 p.m. on Kent Cornwall Rd, police said.

Sergeant Eric J Haglund told Eyewitness News that police have a suspect in custody at this time.

Detectives from Major Crime are also responding to the scene to assist with this investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

