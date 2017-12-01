Police identify 30-year-old man shot and killed in Kent

One person was shot and killed in Kent on Friday evening. (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police have identified the 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in Kent on Friday evening.

The shooting took place at a home at about 6 p.m. on Kent Cornwall Rd, police said.

Sergeant Eric J Haglund told Eyewitness News said 30-year-old Kent resident, Andre Edness sustained a fatal gunshot wound, and that police have a suspect in custody at this time, not but has yet been arrested.

Detectives from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem examination in order to determine exact cause and manner of death.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

