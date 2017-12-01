Police in Kent investigate life threatening shooting

State police in Kent said one person was shot in a home on Friday evening.

The shooting took place at about 6 p.m. on Kent Cornwall Rd, police said.

Police said one person was suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives from Major Crime are also responding to the scene to assist with this investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

