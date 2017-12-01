Man shot and killed in Hartford’s south end on Friday

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Bond Street on Friday evening.

Upon arrival, police found a man, who appeared to be in his 40s dead from several close range gunshot wounds to the head and body.

According to Deputy Chief of Police, Brian Foley, a shot spotter device alerted police to the intersection of Bond Street and Franklin Avenue where 6 rounds had been fired just after 8 p.m.

"I know we have video in this area blanketed so they'll be a lot of footage for them they are doing that as we speak," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

"It's early crime scene guys are here. OCME (Office of the Chief Medical Examiner) will be responding to the scene and we'll probably be here well into the night."

HPD Major Crimes Detectives is also investigating to determine suspects or motives. Police said there are cameras in the area.

