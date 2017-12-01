One person found dead in mobile home fire in Shelton

One unidentified victim was found in a mobile home in Shelton after a heavy fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Nick Verdicchio told Eyewitness News that fire broke out in the Fairchild Heights mobile home park off of Bridgeport Avenue, around 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

Upon arrival, Shelton firefighters said the leaking propane caused the burn to burn hotter making it harder to battle.

Asst. Chief Verdicchio said the fire was fought defensively. Once knocked down, crews make a sweep through the home to discover one person perished.

Asst. Chief Verdicchio said an identification has not yet been made, but state and local fire marshals are investigating, as well as Shelton Police.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

