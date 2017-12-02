Two children missing found on Saturday

One-year-old Jacob Meeks of Middletown has been missing since November 29th. (Photo Courtesy of CT State Police)

Four-year-old Natasha Thompson of Middletown has been missing since November 29th. (Photo Courtesy of CT State Police).

The boy and girl missing from Middletown, who were missing since November 29th, were found, according to Middletown Police.

Middletown Police said they were notified that 3-year-old Natasha Thompson and 1-year-old Jacob Meeks of Middletown may have been missing since Saturday, but by Saturday evening, Middletown Police located both children with their parents in New Haven.

Middletown Police said the children are believed to be with their parents, Kristina Thompson and Andy Meeks, who have active warrants out for them.

Police said Meeks is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Police said Thompson is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black boots.

Officials said the are getting help from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families with the investigation.

This is an isolated case just involving the children and there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4000.

