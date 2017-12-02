Two children missing since Wednesday in Middletown

Two Silver Alerts have been issued for two Middletown children who have been missing since November 29th according to the Connecticut State Police.More >
Two Silver Alerts have been issued for two Middletown children who have been missing since November 29th according to the Connecticut State Police.More >
Sahar Tabar has had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.More >
Sahar Tabar has had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.More >
State police in Kent said one person was shot in a home on Friday evening.More >
State police in Kent said one person was shot in a home on Friday evening.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
Sometimes, you can’t sleep. So how do you get to sleep? Well, why not load up on carbs at your local Waffle House? That’s what Alex Bowen did, and he documented his adventure on Facebook.More >
Sometimes, you can’t sleep. So how do you get to sleep? Well, why not load up on carbs at your local Waffle House? That’s what Alex Bowen did, and he documented his adventure on Facebook.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Bond Street on Friday evening.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Bond Street on Friday evening.More >
A 15-year-old boy reported a sexual encounter with two men in Danbury that he met through a dating app known as Grindr.More >
A 15-year-old boy reported a sexual encounter with two men in Danbury that he met through a dating app known as Grindr.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
Former students are going above and beyond for a former Connecticut teacher who did the same for them. Granby Middle School Teacher Joseph Maino Jr. passed away in Utah and police there are having trouble getting in touch with relatives.More >
Former students are going above and beyond for a former Connecticut teacher who did the same for them. Granby Middle School Teacher Joseph Maino Jr. passed away in Utah and police there are having trouble getting in touch with relatives.More >