Two children missing since Wednesday in Middletown

Two Silver Alerts have been issued for two Middletown children who have been missing since November 29th according to the Connecticut State Police.

Four-year-old Natasha Thompson and one-year-old Jacob Meeks of Middletown were both seen last Wednesday and police are still on the lookout for them.

Police said Meeks is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Police said Thompson is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black boots.

Both cases are not believed to be connected at this time but police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4000.

