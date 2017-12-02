"Go Baby Go" Program take place in Plainville

Plainville High School along with middle school students and students from Central Connecticut State University refurbished and adapted toy cars for nine toddlers with special needs on Saturday morning. (WFSB)

Plainville High School along with middle school students and students from Central Connecticut State University refurbished and adapted toy cars for nine toddlers with special needs on Saturday morning. (WFSB)

Plainville High School along with middle school students and students from Central Connecticut State University refurbished and adapted toy cars for nine toddlers with special needs on Saturday morning.

The "Go Baby Go" program was founded three years ago and parents say they are grateful that the students take the time out of their weekend to help out.

Trumbull parent Linda Minishi sayys her child "has been through so much in the past two years" and that this event "is another positive thing for him to kind of get going and act like a typical two-year-old."

The Technology Education teacher at Plainville High School, Mark Chase, says events like these really hit home and that "it touches you in the heart."

Chase says "it is such a warming thing and to see the kids have some independence and actually have the opportunity to get out and do some driving on their own."

Physical therapists from CCMC were also involved in helping the students modify the cars.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.