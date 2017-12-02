Newington Police offer reward for information in arson case

The Town of Newington is offering a financial reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest in an open arson case from August.

On August 25th, the Newington Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal determined a fire at the concession stand and Port-O-Let was intentionally set, resulting in $100,000 in property damages.

The concession stand and Port-O-Let are located at the north entrance of Mill Pond Park near Garfield Street.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Detective Brendan LaChance at (860)-594-6207 or blachance@newingtonct.gov, using the Newington Police case number 1700018014.

