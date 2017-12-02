Peter Pan bus fire closed 91NB in Wethersfield for hours on Saturday

Peter Pan bus fire closes lanes on 91NB in Wethersfield

A fire that sparked in a Peter Pan bus closed Interstate 91 Northbound for hours on Saturday night.

Traffic was snarled for miles near exit 24 just before the crash by exit 25/26, said police.

The fire took place at about 10 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Police said all the occupants evacuated the bus and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

