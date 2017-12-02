Peter Pan bus fire closes lanes on 91NB in Wethersfield

Two lanes of Interstate 91 Northbound in Wethersfield by exit 25 are closed to traffic as crews battle a fire sparked in a Peter Pan bus.

The fire took place at about 10 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Police said all the occupants evacuated the bus and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

