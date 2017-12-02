Plainville home aglow with holiday lights for a special reason

Starting December 1st, there seems to be no shortage of holidays lights, but one home in Plainville was decked out for a special reason.

Thousands of lights are aglow at a Hillscrest Road home, better known as Joshua’s Christmas Extravaganza.

Twenty-year-old Plainville resident, Joshua Brunelle and his friend, Edward Sedgwick-Cochran told Eyewitness News that they spent about three months decorating, lighting, and synchronizing music for Saturday’s opening night.

Brunelle told Eyewitness News he was inspired to create the display to honor his mother, Jill Brunelle, who passed away suddenly from a seizure when Brunelle was 13 years old.

“She loved Christmas,” Brunelle said. “We’ve been doing this display in memory of her.”

Brunelle said he started the display in 2012, a year after his mother’s passing, and it has grown year after year, and this year features a 20ft holiday tree.

“I think she would love it,” said Brunelle. “I just love seeing the lights light up. I love everyone seeing them and making sure they’re all happy and loving the display.”

Brunelle and Sedgwick-Cochran also collected toys and food for the Plainville Food Pantry.

“Josh is a really close friend of mine. He’s more kind of like a brother to me,” said Sedgwick-Cochran.

“We’ve gone on cruises together and things like that. I don’t mind helping him out. It’s a hobby for me in a way too.”

Residents came out by the dozens to see the dazzling decorations.

“It’s beautiful,” said Nick Sibley, who brought his 4-year-old daughter, Kinsley, to see the display. “They did a really great job and collecting donations so I’m glad I could come out and support them.”

Brunelle said the lights will be on Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., concluding on Saturday, January 6th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved