Two females rob Burlington Coat Factory in East Windsor

The boy and girl missing from Middletown, who were missing since November 29th, were found, according to the Connecticut State Police.More >
A siren blared across Hawaii on Friday for the first time since the end of the Cold War.More >
A Florida teenager who was reported missing Sunday was found safe about 1,000 miles away in New York with a 27-year-old soccer coach.More >
Two lanes of Interstate 91 Northbound in Wethersfield by exit 25 are closed to traffic as crews battle a fire sparked in a Peter Pan bus.More >
A former public radio host in New York City who left his show earlier this year has been accused of sexual misconduct by an author and some of his former colleagues.More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
A retirement community resident made ricin and tested the deadly toxin on her neighbors by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks, investigators said.More >
Starting December 1st, there seems to be no shortage of holidays lights, but one home in Plainville was decked out for a special reason.More >
Today will be a pleasant day with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to perhaps upper 40s. The sky may become mostly sunny when the upper level disturbance shifts to the east of New England.More >
More than 16,000 scientists from 184 countries have published a second warning to humanity advising that we need to change our wicked ways to help the planet.More >
