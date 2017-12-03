Two females rob Burlington Coat Factory in East Windsor

The two woman pictured fled with merchandise after confronting a store employee (Photo Courtesy of East Windsor PD).

East Windsor Police said around 6:00 PM on Saturday they responded to a call regarding a strong-armed robbery by two females who fled a Burlington Coat Factory with merchandise and confronted one of the store employees.

Police said the females fled in a gray Jeep compass with a New York License plate that reads HEF5949. The vehicle comes back to a rental company and is being followed up on.

As the suspects fled the scene, police said they left over $700 of merchandise in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Gonsalves of the East Windsor Police at 860-292-8240.

