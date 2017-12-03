Blue Back Mitten Run takes place in West Hartford

Dressed in their holiday best, runners and walkers laced up fro the Blue Back Mitten Run in West Hartford on Sunday.

The Annual 5K has become a winter tradition and brings about two-thousand people out to Blue Back Square and each year the race embraces the holiday spirit by collecting donations for those in need.

Hartford Marathon Foundation Spokesperson, Elizabeth Cowles Johnson, says this is a great event and that "its really top of mind for people to think about giving back, and we want to help them do that. At the Blue Back Mitten Run, we do a donation drive for The Town That Cares, which is a program here in West Hartford, so we collect mittens, hats, scarves, gloves, just to keep out neighbors in need warm."

This will mark the Hartford Marathon Foundation's final run of the year and the new season will ramp back up in March.

