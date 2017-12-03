Blue Back Mitten Run takes place in West Hartford

Dressed in their holiday best, runners and walkers laced up fro the Blue Back Mitten Run in West Hartford on Sunday.
The Annual 5K has become a winter tradition and brings about two-thousand people out to Blue Back Square and each year the race embraces the holiday spirit by collecting donations for those in need.
Hartford Marathon Foundation Spokesperson, Elizabeth Cowles Johnson, says this is a great event and that "its really top of mind for people to think about giving back, and we want to help them do that. At the Blue Back Mitten Run, we do a donation drive for The Town That Cares, which is a program here in West Hartford, so we collect mittens, hats, scarves, gloves, just to keep out neighbors in need warm."
This will mark the Hartford Marathon Foundation's final run of the year and the new season will ramp back up in March.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
A siren blared across Hawaii on Friday for the first time since the end of the Cold War.More >
A siren blared across Hawaii on Friday for the first time since the end of the Cold War.More >
The boy and girl missing from Middletown, who were missing since November 29th, were found, according to the Connecticut State Police.More >
The boy and girl missing from Middletown, who were missing since November 29th, were found, according to the Connecticut State Police.More >
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >
A Florida teenager who was reported missing Sunday was found safe about 1,000 miles away in New York with a 27-year-old soccer coach.More >
A Florida teenager who was reported missing Sunday was found safe about 1,000 miles away in New York with a 27-year-old soccer coach.More >
President Donald Trump is attacking his own FBI in a series of tweets and says the law enforcement agency's reputation is "in Tatters - worst in History!"More >
President Donald Trump is attacking his own FBI in a series of tweets and says the law enforcement agency's reputation is "in Tatters - worst in History!"More >
A retirement community resident made ricin and tested the deadly toxin on her neighbors by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks, investigators said.More >
A retirement community resident made ricin and tested the deadly toxin on her neighbors by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks, investigators said.More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
Two lanes of Interstate 91 Northbound in Wethersfield by exit 25 are closed to traffic as crews battle a fire sparked in a Peter Pan bus.More >
Two lanes of Interstate 91 Northbound in Wethersfield by exit 25 are closed to traffic as crews battle a fire sparked in a Peter Pan bus.More >
A former public radio host in New York City who left his show earlier this year has been accused of sexual misconduct by an author and some of his former colleagues.More >
A former public radio host in New York City who left his show earlier this year has been accused of sexual misconduct by an author and some of his former colleagues.More >
Starting December 1st, there seems to be no shortage of holidays lights, but one home in Plainville was decked out for a special reason.More >
Starting December 1st, there seems to be no shortage of holidays lights, but one home in Plainville was decked out for a special reason.More >