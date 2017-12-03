Man arrested for multiple commercial burglaries

The Shelton Police Department said they arrested 47-year-old Mark Lindsey after he committed multiple burglaries at commercial businesses. (Photo Courtesy of Shelton PD).

The Shelton Police Department said they arrested 47-year-old Mark Lindsey after he committed multiple burglaries at commercial businesses.

Police said they charged Lindsey with 3rd-degree burglary, 3rd-degree criminal mischief, and 3rd-degree larceny.

Lindsey was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on December 4th.

Officials said the arrest stems from a joint investigation with Stratford, Fairfield, Trumbull, and Shelton Police Departments. The Stratford Police Department developed Lindsey as a burglary suspect in multiple Fairfield county towns.

After an investigation, dectectives caught Lindsey in the act of burglarizing the Family Health Care building located at 330 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton.

Detectives also learned he was responsible for burglaries at office buildings at 680 and 1077 Bridgeport Avenue as well.

The investigation is still open and additional arrests are expected in the case.

