DMV officer found dead in Hamden on Saturday

Hamden Police said a Department of Motor Vehicles officer was found dead in Hamden on Saturday evening.

Chief of Hamden Police, Thomas Wydra confirmed with Eyewitness News that 40-year-old, Rob Tyson was found in the rear of building at 2105 State Street in Hamden, which is West Woods Christian Academy.

Tyson was found at about 6:20 p.m.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause and manner of his death, and are awaiting results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Next of kin was notified, including the DMV Commissioner, said Chief Wydra.

This story is developing.

