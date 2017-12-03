CVS to buy Aetna following Sunday vote

Aetna’s Board of Director’s approved the roughly $69 billion deal that helps the drugstore chain expand health services, according to the Associated Press and Reuters.

The $69 billion deal will be this year’s largest corporate acquisition, said Reuters.

It will combine one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and pharmacy operators with one of its oldest health insurers, whose far-reaching business ranges from employer healthcare to government plans nationwide, wrote Reuters.

WFSB has requested a response from both companies for comment.

Spokesperson for Governor Malloy, Kelly Donnelly, told Eyewitness News that impact of this acquisition is unknown at this time. "Until details are released and officials have had a chance to review them, it's premature to assess the potential impact it might have. The administration will continue to monitor this potential deal as it develops to ensure that the best interests of consumers and Connecticut are protected," said Donnelly.

