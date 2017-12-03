Tractor trailer rollover impeded traffic for hours in Norwich

Troop E and crews responded to a tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 395 Northbound in Norwich.

The rollover took place near exit 18 just before 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the tractor trailer was up righted and the highway was cleared by 11:20 a.m.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

