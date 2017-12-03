New London woman bitten by dog attacking her dog on Sunday

A New London woman was hospitalized after she tried to stop a dog that police said was attacking her dog on Sunday morning.

Police and Fire crews were called to Hillside Rd at about 7 a.m. for reports that a dog had bitten a resident in the area.

Police said a neighbor’s 8-year-old male Pitbull terrier had escaped from its owner, New London resident Paul Morneau, during a morning walk.

Police said Morneau’s dog was attacking a woman’s dog on her property, and she tried to stop the attack, resulting in a bite to her hand.

Police said the woman was treated at Lawrence and Memorial Emergency Hospital. Police said her dog also required emergency veterinarian care, as well.

Police said Morneau’s dog was impounded by the New London Animal Control Officer and remains in quarantine at the New London Animal Control facility with charges pending.

