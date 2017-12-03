Two people taken to hospital after house fire in Vernon

Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in a house fire in Vernon. (WFSB)

Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in Vernon house fire.

A representative from Tolland County Dispatch could not confirm the extent of the injuries.

Vernon crews were called to a house fire on Sunset Terrace on Sunday. The fire was reported at 6:47 p.m., according to Tolland County Dispatch. Crews were still on scene for hours following the extinguishing efforts to clean up.

Several fire companies responded to cover the Vernon Fire Department Stations as they responded, including Manchester 8th Utilities, Bolton, Ellington, and Tolland.

