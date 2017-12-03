Crash closes lanes on I-91 Southbound in Windsor

At least 2 cars are involved in a crash that is snarling traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Windsor. (WSHM)

State police said the crash is between exits 36 and 35B, and took place at 9:20 p.m.

State police could not confirm if and how many people were injured in the crash.

It is unclear how long the highway will be closed.

