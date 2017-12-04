Wrong way driver involved in crash with tractor trailer in Meriden

A crash between a wrong way driver and a tractor trailer closed I-691 east in Meriden on Monday morning. (WFSB)

A wrong-way driver was involved in a serious crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 691 in Meriden.

According to state police, it happened on the eastbound side in the area of exit 11 shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday.

The crash closed the highway at that exit. Troopers said they have detours in place at exit 10.

One person was transported by the Life Star emergency helicopter to Mid-State Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said they expect the road to remain closed for about three to four hours as investigators work on the scene.

They were seen there with flashlights and taking pictures.

