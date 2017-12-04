Wrong way driver involved in crash with tractor trailer in Meriden

Hamden Police said a Department of Motor Vehicle Sargeant was found dead in Hamden on Saturday evening.More >
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
Apple iPhones were rebooting themselves over and over Saturday morning. Phones across the world running iOS 11 encountered a glitch that triggered at 12:15 a.m. local time.More >
A wrong-way driver was involved in a serious crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 691 in Meriden.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in Kent on Friday evening.More >
Two network news morning shows, two all-women lineups.More >
This week starts out very quiet with high pressure still in control of our weather. Today will be mostly sunny, but a veil of high clouds may arrive later in the day.More >
At least 2 cars are involved in a crash that is snarling traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Windsor.More >
Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in a house fire in Vernon.More >
US F-22 fighter jets roared into the sky over South Korea on Monday to start air combat exercises that North Korea says are pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.More >
