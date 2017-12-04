CVS moves deeper into customer care with Aetna deal

CVS and Aetna announced their $69 billion deal on Sunday are are expected to move the agreement forward on Monday.

The Department of Justice still has to sign off on the merger between the pharmacy chain and the Hartford-based insurer but experts expect that to happen.

For many people, CVS is a one-stop shop for prescriptions, flu shots and even groceries.

The new deal will push the chain even deeper into healthcare by expanding its medical services. It's a direction it said it wanted to go in for years.

CVS is currently running a network of nearly 10,000 drugstores and 1,100 walk-in clinics.

Experts said the move will reshape the healthcare industry and that CVS will have an even more powerful standing to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, which could lead to bigger savings for customers.

Analysts also believe other top health insurers will take note of the merger.

“I think you’re going to see the other three major healthcare institutions to be taking a look at linkages with other ones," said David Cadden, Department of Entrepreneurship, Quinnipiac University. "I wouldn’t be surprised if Anthem looked at Walgreens and tried to develop a comparable merger there.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement about the agreement.

"I think the deal could present an important opportunity for Hartford and Connecticut to build a partnership with what would be the nation's leading healthcare company, rooted right here in New England," Bronin said.

Both companies have a conference scheduled for Monday morning to further discuss the deal.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.