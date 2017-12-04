Body of missing Connecticut man found at New York mansion

Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Hamden Police said a Department of Motor Vehicle Sargeant was found dead in Hamden on Saturday evening.More >
Hamden Police said a Department of Motor Vehicle Sargeant was found dead in Hamden on Saturday evening.More >
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
A wrong-way driver was involved in a serious crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 691 in Meriden.More >
A wrong-way driver was involved in a serious crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 691 in Meriden.More >
State police are investigating after the body of a missing Connecticut man was found in the driveway of a New York mansion.More >
State police are investigating after the body of a missing Connecticut man was found in the driveway of a New York mansion.More >
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
A company in Cheshire that specializes in recoating sports surfaces was evacuated because of a chemical reaction, according to police.More >
A company in Cheshire that specializes in recoating sports surfaces was evacuated because of a chemical reaction, according to police.More >
This week starts out very quiet with high pressure still in control of our weather. Today will be mostly sunny, but a veil of high clouds may arrive later in the day.More >
This week starts out very quiet with high pressure still in control of our weather. Today will be mostly sunny, but a veil of high clouds may arrive later in the day.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in Kent on Friday evening.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in Kent on Friday evening.More >
Apple iPhones were rebooting themselves over and over Saturday morning. Phones across the world running iOS 11 encountered a glitch that triggered at 12:15 a.m. local time.More >
Apple iPhones were rebooting themselves over and over Saturday morning. Phones across the world running iOS 11 encountered a glitch that triggered at 12:15 a.m. local time.More >