'Hazmat incident' forces air tests, early high school dismissal in Cheshire

A hazmat team was called to Dalton Enterprises on Willow Street in Cheshire on Monday morning. (WFSB)

A chemical incident had hazmat crews responding to Dalton Enterprises in Cheshire on Monday. (WFSB)

A company in Cheshire that specializes in recoating sports surfaces was evacuated because of a chemical reaction, according to police.

Crews were sent to Dalton Enterprises, Inc. on Willow Street around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the evacuation of local businesses and some residents was made.

The area around Willow and Spring streets was shut down.

The incident also forced Cheshire High School to dismiss early at 10 a.m. School officials said they were still waiting on a few buses and that the students who were walkers were being held until their parents were notified.

Police confirmed the chemical reaction shortly after 10 a.m.

"According to [Cheshire Fire Department] and [Department of Energy and Environment Protection], the reaction associated with this incident has completed and personnel are continuing to test air quality in the immediate vicinity," police posted to Twitter. "While the odor associated with this incident may continue to be present for a period of time but it is not a danger."

According to CFD and DEEP, the reaction associated with this incident has completed and personnel are continuing to test air quality in the immediate vacinity. While the odor associated with this incident may continue to be present for a period of time but it is not a danger. — Cheshire Police Dept (@Cheshire_Police) December 4, 2017

A Waterbury hazmat team responded. DEEP's emergency response and spill teams were also there.

They asked people to avoid the area.

“It was scary at first because I was worried about my friend who lives down there, [I was] worried something was happening at her house," said Alex Thomas of Cheshire. “Other friends have said they smell stuff, but we haven’t smelled anything.”

No injuries were reported.

DEEP reported no immediate risk to the public.

Dalton's website said it puts Latex-Ite coatings on recreational and pavement surfaces.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.