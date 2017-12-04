Willimantic man robs elderly woman after she stops at ATM

Danny Vazquez is accused of robbing an elderly woman after she stopped at an ATM. (State police)

A man from Willimantic is accused of robbing an elderly woman after she made a stop at an ATM.

Danny Vazquez faces a list of charges, according to state police.

Troopers said on Sunday around 6 p.m., the victim got money from a bank ATM in Willimantic.

After she completed the transaction, she drove to her home in Windham.

She parked her vehicle in her driveway and got out.

That's when troopers said Vazquez approached with what appeared to be a gun. He pointed it at the victim.

Vazquez demanded money and forcefully grabbed the victim's purse off of her shoulder. He then pushed her to the ground.

The victim was not seriously hurt, but was treated for minor injuries, state police said.

An eyewitness saw what happened and ran over to help the victim.

The witness provided a description of Vazquez and the black 2012 Honda Accord in which he fled.

The information was broadcast to police departments in the surrounding towns.

State and Willimantic police found Vazquez outside of his home on Hope Street in Willimantic.

The witness was able to positively identify the suspect.

Vazquez was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, third-degree assault and third-degree assault on an elderly person.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

He also faced a judge in Danielson at 9 a.m.

