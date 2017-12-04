4th annual 'Love Wins' jazz concert set in wake of Sandy Hook tragedy

A jazz artist whose daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting five years ago is preparing for a concert inspired by her.

On the cusp of the tragic date, Jimmy Greene said he's gearing up for the fourth annual "Love Wins" concert to honor the life of Ana Marquez-Greene.

Greene has been playing saxophone for years.

However, the renowned Jazz musician's melodies have taken on a deeper meaning since the death of Ana.

She was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 along with 25 other students and staff members.

”We miss our little girl every moment of every day," Greene said. "She was an amazing human being and she showed so much love.”

It's a love that made its way into his music.

It inspired Greene to put on the Love Wins concert. It's an evening that brings together renowned musicians, many of whom were at his family's side after Ana's death.

"All of these musicians are coming from far and wide," Greene said. "They’re world-renowned, legendary artists and they’re giving up a Saturday that they could be out somewhere performing or doing whatever and being here for us.”

The concert is set for Saturday.

All of the proceeds go toward the Ana Marquez-Greene Scholarship at Western Connecticut State University.

"It’s an endowed scholarship at this point, so people have been extremely generous in donating and attending the concerts and remembering our little girl," Greene said.

He said it does not escape him that the concert is five days before the date of the shooting.

"When you lose your little girl to a violent mass murderer, every day is a painful day," Greene said. "Every day has challenges just to get through it and Dec. 14 will be no different. It will be another day that we have to get through the best we can.”

However, he said his family chooses to remember Ana for how she lived each day.

"She was a very loving child," he said. "She showed love in many forms every given day.”

In the past two years, the concert has raised $25,000.

For more information on the concert, head to WCSU's website here.

For more information on the scholarship, click here.

