Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin (4-6 servings)

From Laura Grimmer at The Perfect Pear

Ingredients:

2-lb. beef tenderloin, trimmed and tied to fit into a 1-gallon zip plastic bag

Thyme, 6 sprigs fresh or 1 t. dried

3 cloves garlic, smashed

Salt and pepper

4 T. extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

Equipment: Large kettle, thermometer, Ziploc bag

1. Fill kettle about ? full with water and bring to 134 degrees.

2. With bag slightly open, slowly submerge the bag, squeezing out air as you go until you have a near-vacuum seal. Zip the bag close.

3. Maintain water temperature and cook until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 130 degrees, about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

4. Remove the beef to a cutting board or draining rack and allow it to rest for at least 5 minutes. Brush off garlic and thyme. Note: You can do this up to 2 hours before you are set to eat. If longer, chill beef in the refrigerator until ready to proceed; remove it 30 minutes before the final step. For thin-sliced roast beef: Chill rare beef thoroughly and then slice thinly while cold.

5. To finish the beef, light a grill or heat an oven-proof skillet on the stove to high. Sear the beef on all sides until browned, about 5 minutes per side. Allow to beef to rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.