Video: Juveniles in stolen car fled from Wethersfield crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Video: Juveniles in stolen car fled from Wethersfield crash

Posted: Updated:
Police said the juveniles in the "at fault" car fled from the scene (Wethersfield Police) Police said the juveniles in the "at fault" car fled from the scene (Wethersfield Police)
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Wethersfield have released video of a crash that happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It happened at an intersection on the Silas Deane Highway.

Police said the "at fault" car was stolen, and was allegedly being driven by a juvenile who, with his friends, ran from the scene. Police said they were apparently not injured.

The other car was occupied by a family of three, police said, who were all taken to the hospital with injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Wethersfield police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.