Video: Juveniles in stolen car fled from Wethersfield crash

Police said the juveniles in the "at fault" car fled from the scene (Wethersfield Police)

Police in Wethersfield have released video of a crash that happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It happened at an intersection on the Silas Deane Highway.

Police said the "at fault" car was stolen, and was allegedly being driven by a juvenile who, with his friends, ran from the scene. Police said they were apparently not injured.

The other car was occupied by a family of three, police said, who were all taken to the hospital with injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Wethersfield police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.