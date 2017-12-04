Hartford police say teen fatally stabbed uncle - WFSB 3 Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Hartford are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Van Block Avenue.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said a 17-year-old reportedly stabbed his 71-year-old uncle in the stomach.

Police said the teen is in custody at this time.

