Social media threat made toward East Lyme schools under investigation

East Lyme police are investigating a post on social media that threatened a school.

School officials said the "fictitious" post was on a social media account that originated in California.

The post referenced a shooting at a school, but not a specific one, however school officials said: “We take any and all threats seriously.”

They said a similar incident happened on Oct. 9, where a fake bomb threat originated from an account in California.

In a letter to parents, school officials reiterated that this was “a fictitious posting and all of our schools remain safe.”

East Lyme police said they will be ensuring a more visible presence at all East Lyme Schools while this is being investigated.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-739-5900.

