PD: Man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Connecticut State Police have arrested a Brooklyn man after they said a teen reported he sexually assaulted her when she was underage.

Police say the 19-year-old told them 43-year-old Michael Sobieniak had sex with her before she turned 16.

Investigators say the girl used to work for Sobieniak when he assaulted her at the Valley View Stables in Killingly.

Police say the teen came forward in September.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury, illegal sexual contact.

He’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

