Rain on tap for Tuesday, snow possible this weekend

It’ll be a rainy morning commute for most of the state on Tuesday, and snow is possibly on the horizon for the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said showers will be in the state on Tuesday morning, and there will be occasional rain throughout the day.

“Plus, a southerly breeze will intensify in advance of the cold front and the mild southerly flow will send temperatures rising into the 50s,” DePrest said.

There will be periods of rain likely on Tuesday night, which could produce some downpours. Even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures fall back into the 40s before dawn after the cold front moves through the state.

Rain ends early on Wednesday morning, and weather conditions will improve, leading to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will range from 50 to 55 degrees in the morning but will fall back through the 40s during the afternoon.

“The mercury will dip into the 30s then into the 20s Wednesday night under a mainly clear sky,” DePrest said.

Thursday is a seasonably chilly day, and most of Friday should be dry.

“Snow showers are possible later in the day, but they could hold off until Friday night,” DePrest said.

At this point, DePrest said we’re not expecting a lot of snow, but enough to whiten the ground or produce a minor accumulation.

“Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s to near 30 degrees,” DePrest said.

The guidance models are not in complete agreement with this weekend’s storm system.

Right now, it looks like snow will end on Saturday morning and then the sky will partially clear.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

More snow, enough to plow and shovel, is possible Saturday night and Sunday.

“I won’t get too specific just yet, but this is something we’ll be monitoring closely throughout the week. It is just too early to be sure how this ocean storm will impact Southern New England,” DePrest said.

