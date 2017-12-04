Norwalk woman charged in deadly hit and run

Norwalk police have arrested a woman who they said is accused in a deadly hit and run.

The incident happened on Sept. 15 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Lowe Street.

The victim, Archie Hillard, was hit by a car reportedly being driven by 51-year-old Darlene Moody.

She was charged with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, evading, driving under the influence, interfering with a police officer, and reckless driving.

She was held on a $500,000 bond.

