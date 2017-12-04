Man meets first responders who saved his life

John Claydon got to meet some of the first responders who saved his life (WFSB)

It was supposed to be a fun trip to watch UConn’s football team until a medical emergency put one local man's life in the balance.

However, thanks to some first responders, he's now able to share his story and meet those who saved him.

On Aug. 31, John Claydon of New Canaan, went to Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field to see UConn’s football team play its season opener against Holy Cross.

But Claydon never got to see the end of the game, after suffering a massive heart attack.

"I don't remember anything after that until I woke up in a hospital room with a nurse looking staring down at me saying look miracle boy woke up,” Claydon said.

On Monday, he was reunited with some of the people who helped save his life.

Six EMTs from the East Hartford Fire Department said it was all-hands-on-deck to get Claydon stabilized before sending him in an ambulance to St. Francis Hospital.

"We'd get pulses back and then we'd lose them. We'd have to defibrillate him and continue. It was quite the team effort,” said Scott Woods, of the East Hartford Fire Department.

Besides meeting his heroes, Claydon was also reunited with the defibrillator used on him and his EKG strip, tangible evidence of his fight to live, and the courageous efforts of the EMTs and medical staff at St. Francis Hospital.

"It's great to meet someone who has survived because all too often, people do not,” Woods said.

"I’m so grateful. It's so hard to think of words to say thank you to people who have saved your life and I do thank you,” Claydon said.

As for that game Claydon attended, the Huskies won beating Holy Cross 27 to 20, but the real winner that day was Claydon.

He's now enjoying spending time with his family, including his brand new granddaughter.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.