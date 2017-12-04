Naugatuck teen with medial concerns reported missing

Police in Naugatuck are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Alyssa Braddock was last seen on Monday at Naugatuck High School around 1:30 p.m.

She has blue eyes and blonde hair and was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black yoga pants, and tan moccasins.

Police said she has medical concerns.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203)-729-5221.

