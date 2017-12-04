Two 16-year-old girls reported missing in Naugatuck

A serious crash in Waterbury turned into a murder investigation.More >
A serious crash in Waterbury turned into a murder investigation.More >
Police in Naugatuck are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.More >
Police in Naugatuck are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.More >
A school bus was involved in a crash with a minivan in South Windsor, according to police.More >
A school bus was involved in a crash with a minivan in South Windsor, according to police.More >
Grab that umbrella, it's going to rain today and tonight!More >
Grab that umbrella, it's going to rain today and tonight!More >
Hamden Police said a Department of Motor Vehicle Sargeant was found dead in Hamden on Saturday evening.More >
Hamden Police said a Department of Motor Vehicle Sargeant was found dead in Hamden on Saturday evening.More >
Connecticut State Police are now assisting Southington police in the search for a man who has been missing since last week.More >
Connecticut State Police are now assisting Southington police in the search for a man who has been missing since last week.More >
Police have charged three teen boys with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia.More >
Police have charged three teen boys with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia.More >
A man from Willimantic is accused of robbing an elderly woman after she made a stop at an ATM.More >
A man from Willimantic is accused of robbing an elderly woman after she made a stop at an ATM.More >
It’ll be a rainy morning commute for most of the state on Tuesday, and snow is possibly on the horizon for the upcoming weekend.More >
It’ll be a rainy morning commute for most of the state on Tuesday, and snow is possibly on the horizon for the upcoming weekend.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >