Two 16-year-old girls reported missing in Naugatuck

Police in Naugatuck are looking for two 16-year-old girls who were reported missing.

Alyssa Braddock and Jordan Edmonds were last seen on Monday at Naugatuck High School, Braddock around 1:30 p.m. and Edmonds around 2:30 p.m.

Braddock has blue eyes and blonde hair and was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black yoga pants, and tan moccasins.

Police said she has medical concerns.

Edmonds was described as having brown eyes, dirty blonde hair, standing 5'6" tall and weighing about 155 pounds.

She was possibly wearing a black and burgundy backpack.

Police said the girls' disappearance may be connected.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203)-729-5221.

