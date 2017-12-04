Two girls missing from Naugatuck found safe

Alyssa Braddock and Jordan Edmonds were last seen on Monday at Naugatuck High School. (Naugatuck police)

Two 16-year-old girls who were reported missing from Naugatuck have been found safe.

Alyssa Braddock and Jordan Edmonds were last seen on Monday at Naugatuck High School, Braddock around 1:30 p.m. and Edmonds around 2:30 p.m.

Police said they were reported missing on Monday evening.

There were concerns for the girls' whereabouts, especially because Braddock has type-1 diabetes.

No further details were provided.

