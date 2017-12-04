Two girls missing from Naugatuck found safe - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Two girls missing from Naugatuck found safe

Posted: Updated:
Alyssa Braddock and Jordan Edmonds were last seen on Monday at Naugatuck High School. (Naugatuck police) Alyssa Braddock and Jordan Edmonds were last seen on Monday at Naugatuck High School. (Naugatuck police)
Alyssa Braddock (Naugatuck Police) Alyssa Braddock (Naugatuck Police)
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -

Two 16-year-old girls who were reported missing from Naugatuck have been found safe.

Alyssa Braddock and Jordan Edmonds were last seen on Monday at Naugatuck High School, Braddock around 1:30 p.m. and Edmonds around 2:30 p.m.

Police said they were reported missing on Monday evening.

There were concerns for the girls' whereabouts, especially because Braddock has type-1 diabetes.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.