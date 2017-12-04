16-year-old girl found shot, killed following Waterbury crash

The crash happened on Thomaston Avenue on Monday evening (WFSB)

A serious crash in Waterbury turned into a murder investigation.

A 16-year-old girl was found shot in a vehicle following a crash on Thomaston Avenue that happened around 10 p.m. on Monday.

A suspect is in custody. An arrest could happen on Tuesday morning, police said.

No identities were released.

Police said they do not know whether or not the girl died from the crash or the gunshot wound.

The girl was dead on arrival.

Police believe there were at least two other people in the car with her.

It's unclear if anyone else was hurt.

The crash knocked out power to about 140 customers, though as of Tuesday morning, it was restored.

Police said the crash snapped a utility pole in half. Eversource power crews put in a temporary replacement until they can replace the entire pole.

Officers continue to investigate.

