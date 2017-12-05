Security stepped up at East Lyme schools following out-of-state online threat

Schools in East Lyme are dealing with their second online threat in as many months.

As a result, police in East Lyme said they've stepped up security at all five of the town's schools for Tuesday.

Police said the anonymous threats in both cases originated in California. They quickly determined that they were fake.

The most recent post did not name a specific school but threatened a shooting. A bomb threat was made back in October.

Though police called the threats not credible, they said they're not taking any chances with student safety.

Parents said they were alerted to the threat through a letter from the superintendent.

Parents told Channel 3 that while it is alarming that it happened again, they know the school district and police are handling the situation and taking all of the necessary precautions.

“I think this is the second time this has happened, so I feel ok," said Susan Rogers, a parent. "I think they’re right on top of it here.”

Police said they are investigating why the district is seemingly being targeted.

They are urging anyone with information to give them a call.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.