Students sent to hospital following crash involving bus in South Windsor

Students received minor injuries following a crash involving a school bus on Route 5 in South Windsor. (WFSB)

A school bus was involved in a crash in South Windsor, according to police.

Police said the crash happened on Route 5 by the Interstate 291 interchange.

Minor injuries were reported.

Still, the students onboard were brought to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

No other details were released.

The road is closed in the area and will remain that way for some time, according to police.

There's no word on a cause.

