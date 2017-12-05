Rain and wind overnight, snow possible for the weekend

As a cold front moves across the state this evening, it'll be a wet night with periods of rain, sometimes heavy.

"It is also going to be a very wet night with periods of rain that will be heavy at times later this evening and overnight. Rainfall totals should reach 0.5” to 1.0” with locally higher amounts over 1.0”," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

The front moves in and out before dawn, taking the rain with it.

"Morning clouds will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. A northwesterly to westerly breeze will usher in cooler air throughout the day," DePrest said.

Gusts of over 20 mph may happen.

While Wednesday morning temps could range from 50 to 55, they'll settle back into the 40s by the afternoon hours.

"The mercury will dip into the 30s tomorrow evening then into the 20s tomorrow night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. The wind will subside," DePrest said.

Thursday looks like a nice day with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Most of Friday looks to be dry and cool with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s.

A series of offshore storms could start to impact the state by Friday night.

"This is especially true for eastern portions of the state. It looks like the storm will develop and track too far offshore to have a major impact on Connecticut," DePrest said.

If we get any precipitation on Friday it'll end by Saturday morning.

The forecast for the two weekend days is also in flux.

Right now, it appears there will be some partial clearing on Saturday afternoon, with temperatures between 35 and 40.

Saturday night will be cold, with temperatures in the 20s.

The second coastal storm will develop on Sunday.

"Once again, it does not look like a big storm for us since with a track a little too far offshore. However, this will need to be watched closely since the storm is still 5 days away," DePrest said.

For now, DePrest said he is expecting mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with snow showers or even a period of light snow.

Temperatures will be in the 30s.

