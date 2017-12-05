Rain today, wind overnight, snow possible for the weekend

Occasional rain with a few potential downpours is expected to dampen the state on Tuesday and there's the possibility of some snow for the weekend.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said there will be scattered showers throughout the day before a cold front arrives.

"Periods of rain are likely [Tuesday night] along with a few downpours," Haney said. "A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out in some communities."

A breeze will keep temperatures around the 50 degree mark during the day and the 40s overnight.

"In advance of the front, the wind increases out of the south," Dixon said. "Gusts could go to over 40 mph [Tuesday night]."

The front moves in and out before dawn, taking the rain with it.

"Rain will end early in the morning and the sky will become partly to mostly sunny," Haney said. "A northwesterly to westerly breeze will usher in cooler air throughout the day."

Gusts of over 20 mph may happen.

While morning temps could range from 50 to 55, they'll settle back into the 40s by the afternoon hours.

"The mercury will dip into the 30s, and then into the 20s [Wednesday] night under a mainly clear sky," Haney said. "The wind will subside."

Thursday looks like a nice day with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Most of Friday looks to be dry and cool with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s.

"Snow showers are possible later in the day, but they could hold off until Friday night," Haney said.

A series of offshore storms could start to impact the state by Friday night.

"The guidance models are suggesting most of the development will occur well offshore, but there may be just enough energy closer to the coast to bring a period of light snow," Haney said.

He wasn't expecting a lot of snow, but it may be enough to produce a minor accumulation.

What happens next with these storms remains to be seen.

One forecast model has the light snow ending by Saturday morning.

However, another disturbance, if it intensifies over the coming days, could mean business.

"If the track and intensification occurs close enough to the coast, we could have enough snow to plow and shovel Saturday night and Sunday," Haney said. "We won’t get too specific just yet, but this is something we’ll be monitoring closely throughout the week."

He said it's simply too early to tell what will happen.

"If my timing is correct, any snow that falls on Sunday should end during the afternoon and we might even see some late day clearing," Haney said.

