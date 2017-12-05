Farmington police searching for wallet theft suspect

Police are searching for a man responsible for stealing a wallet from an office building in Farmington last month.

Police said the unidentified man took the wallet on Nov. 17 and used them illegally at malls in Farmington and Manchester.

A photo of the suspect has been released by the Farmington Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400 or call the Farmington Police Department tip line at 860-675-BITE (2483). Police said the calls may be anonymous.

