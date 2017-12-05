Farmington police searching for wallet theft suspect - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Farmington police searching for wallet theft suspect

Police released this photo of a wallet theft suspect. (Farmington Police Department)
Police are searching for a man responsible for stealing a wallet from an office building in Farmington last month. 

Police said the unidentified man took the wallet on Nov. 17 and used them illegally at malls in Farmington and Manchester. 

A photo of the suspect has been released by the Farmington Police Department. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400 or call the Farmington Police Department tip line at 860-675-BITE (2483). Police said the calls may be anonymous. 

