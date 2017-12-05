Stonington police mourn loss of former K9

Police are mourning the loss of its former K9 Fritz. (Stonington Police Department/WFSB)

The Stonington Police Department mourned the loss of its K9 on Tuesday morning.

K9 Fritz, who worked alongside Officer Gregory Howard, passed away on Monday night.

Police said K9 Fritz "was instrumental in capturing criminals, detecting narcotics and displaying his skills to children of all ages."

In his retirement, K9 Fritz spent his days with Howard and his family.

"Fritz will be deeply missed by his family, members of the Stonington Police Department and the community whose lives he touched," Stonington Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

On Tuesday, K9 Fritz was treated to a funeral procession.

