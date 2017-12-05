12.5.17 Spelt Spaghetti with Stonington Red Shrimp, Walnuts, and Broccoli Rabe Pesto

Spelt Spaghetti with Stonington Red Shrimp, Walnuts, Broccoli Rabe Pesto and Pimenton breadcrumbs

From Joel Gargano from Grano Arso

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 Lb Spaghetti

2 heads of broccoli rabe, trimmed and stemmed

1 head of garlic, roasted and pureed

1 cup walnuts, toasted

¼ cup walnut oil

EVOO

12 oz Red Shrimp, peeled and deveined

Lemon Juice

Butter

1 cup Panko Breadcrumbs

2 tsp. Pimenton la vera (Spanish smoked paprika)

Directions:

Set a pot of water to boil. Blanch ½ of broccoli rabe leaves for 1 minute. Remove from the water and shock in ice water. Place blanched broccoli into the vita mix with roasted garlic, walnut oil, ¼ cup EVOO, 1 tsp of salt and black pepper to taste. Puree until smooth. Make sure the mix does not get hot.

In a saute pan heat ¼ cup EVOO and toast panko bread crumbs over medium heat. Keep stirring until toasted. Add in pimento and season with salt. Cool and put aside.

Bring a large pot of water to boil. Season with salt. Boil spaghetti until al dente.

While pasta is boiling, saute shrimp in a large skillet with EVOO. Add in broccoli rabe leaves and continue to saute until wilted. When pasta is cooked, strain and add to the pan with the shrimp and broccoli. Stir in with a knob of butter and a squeeze of lemon juice. Season with salt.

When ready to plate, mix in a big spoonful of the broccoli pesto and mix until coated and bright green.

Sprinkle with chopped walnuts and toasted breadcrumbs.