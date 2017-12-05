PD: 'Intoxicated' man with 7-year-old girl falls asleep in Middletown movie theater

Frank Russo was arrested after police said he fell asleep while watching a young girl at a movie theater in Middletown on Friday night. (Middletown Police Department)

A 31-year-old man, who was intoxicated, was arrested after police said he fell asleep while watching a young girl at a movie theater in Middletown on Friday night.

Officers were called to a report of an intoxicated man who had fallen asleep at Metro Movie Theater, which is located at 200 Main St., with a young child around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers talked with an eyewitness who saw the man, later identified as Haddam resident Frank J Russo Jr., and smelled alcohol on him. The eyewitness told police that Russo "fell asleep early during the movie and when the movie ended the child could not wake him."

When the lights turned on, the 7-year-old girl was surrounded by strangers and she could not wake Russo up, even though she was screaming in his ear, the eyewitness told police.

The officers were brought over to Russo and attempted to wake him up. After a few minutes, police said Russo woke up and "became aggressive towards officers."

Police said Russo "stood up" and "clenched his fists." When the officers were trying to hold Russo's arms, police said he "quickly escalated" and "wrestle free" from the police.

Police said they were forced to handcuff Russo.

During the one-minute struggle, police said small nip size alcohol bottles including an open one fell out of his pocket.

Russo was charged with risk of injury. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned at Middletown Superior Court on Dec. 15.

