Suspected East Lyme 'porch pirate' in custody

Police say a man who is accused of stealing packages off of porches on Tuesday is in custody.

The East Lyme Police Department posted to their Facebook page about a man who was suspected of stealing packages from a home in East Lyme around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect pulled up at a home on the busy Chesterfield Road, ran to the porch and grabbed two boxes, and then leaves. Police said it all happened in just 11 seconds.

"Shame on them, shame on anybody who is going to steal around the holiday time," Melissa Thompson, of East Lyme, said.

Police released a video of the suspect on its Facebook page.

"Porch pirates" are increasing across the country as more people are shopping more online. Thompson said she tries her best to secure her gifts when she's away.

"I try to set up my little system so that the delivery person will hide it in the back of the house under a certain area," Thompson said.

Other solutions are parcel drop boxes that can be installed and bolted to the ground. Those range in the hundreds of dollars, but police also advise to track packages and try to get them quickly. People can also ship packages to their job or neighbor.

"I understand there's desperation all around, but think about others for a change," Thompson said. "It's not all about get in, get out, grab the gift, it was intended for someone else."

On Tuesday evening, police said the suspect was in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900 or by messaging them through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.