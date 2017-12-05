Man missing from Southington found dead in New Britain

Charles "Chuck" Davenport was found dead in New Britain (Southington police)

A Southington man who was reported missing more than a week ago has died.

Southington police said on Tuesday that Charles "Chuck" Davenport was found dead in New Britain.

Davenport was reported missing on Nov. 27.

He was last seen in the area of his home on Sherry Drive, around 3 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said on Monday that they were assisting Southington police in the search for Davenport.

According to the New Britain Herald, a media partner of Channel 3, Davenport was a teacher at Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden. Parents were informed on Tuesday via a phone message that Davenport had died.

Students are being offered counseling the paper reports.

