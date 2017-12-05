LIFE STAR transports patient after complications with tonsillectomy surgery

A Bloomfield road was closed for a short period of time on Tuesday morning while LIFE STAR landed a helicopter for a medical call.

Police said the helicopter was called to the Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgery Center on Cottage Grove Road to transport a patient who was bleeding heavily while undergoing tonsillectomy surgery.

The 27-year-old patient was flown to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Cottage Grove Road was closed for a brief period of time but has since reopened.

The patient's condition is unknown at this time.

